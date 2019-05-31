Maleah Davis search moves to Arkansas after activist says stepfather confesses

HOUSTON - The search for Maleah Davis expanded to Arkansas on Friday after a civil rights activist said her stepfather claimed to have dumped the 4-year-old girl’s body there.

Derion Vence has been in jail since May 11 when he was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Maleah’s disappearance after investigators said blood found in the family’s southwest Houston apartment matched DNA taken from Maleah’s toothbrush.

Civil rights activist Quanell X said Vence told him Friday morning that Maleah is dead and that her death was the result of an accident. He said Vence confessed to dumping her body somewhere in Arkansas.

"He said that he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road and dumped her body off the side of the road," Quanell X said.

Tim Miller, of Texas EquuSearch, said he has chartered a flight Friday to Arkansas where teams will conduct a search for Maleah.

"I think it's true enough that I've got an airplane lined up at 3 o'clock to go ahead and fly a detective and several of us up there to go ahead and start the search," Miller said.

Neither Quanell X nor Miller would give the location in Arkansas that is being searched. However, multiple sources confirmed that the search is centered on the town of Hope, about 35 miles northeast of Texarkana. KTAL-TV reported that sheriff of Hempstead County, Arkansas, is discussing the case with Houston police.

According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother were attacked April 30 when he stopped to inspect a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were missing.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4 when he went to a Sugar Land hospital for treatment of his injuries he said he suffered during the April 30 attack.

Investigators said there have been inconsistencies in Vence’s story.

