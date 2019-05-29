Quanell X no longer representing Maleah Davis' mother

HOUSTON - Quannell X has confirmed to KPRC2 that he is no longer representing Maleah Davis' mother, Brittany Bowens.

When asked to provide a reason why he was no longer representing Bowens, Quanell X said there are inconsistencies with her story.

Maleah, 4, has been missing for nearly a month after her stepfather, Derion Vence, told police she was kidnapped.

Vence was later booked into the Harris County jail on suspicion of tampering with evidence, a human corpse, according to the jail website. Investigators said they found blood evidence linked to Maleah in his apartment.

He is still being held at the Harris County Jail.

