Maleah Davis case: Surveillance photo shows last time she was seen

Maleah Davis (left) and Derion Vence (right) are seen walking to the family's southwest Houston apartment just before 8 a.m. April 30, 2019, in this image provided to KPRC2 by a police source.

HOUSTON - A photo obtained Monday shows the last time Maleah Davis was seen before the 4-year-old girl was reported missing more than a week ago.

According to a police source, the photo shows Maleah and her stepfather, Derion Vence, walking into the family’s apartment together just before 8 a.m. on April 30. Later that same day, Vence is seen on surveillance video recorded by a neighbor, walking through the apartment complex alone.

Maleah’s mother flew out of state on that day to attend a funeral, investigators said.

On May 4, Vence told police that three men abducted him, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother. Vence said he was knocked out during the encounter and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s gray Nissan Altima was missing.

The day before Vence made that report, surveillance video showed him leaving the apartment alone and carrying a laundry basket with a black trash bag inside.

Investigators said a search of the family’s apartment turned up blood which matched Maleah’s DNA that was taken from her toothbrush.

Vence was arrested on Saturday and charged with tampering with evidence. He is being held in jail on $1 million bond.

The search for Maleah will resume Monday morning.

