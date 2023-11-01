DISTURBING VIDEO: Suspects viciously attack employee after group steals liquor bottles from west Houston store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is looking for suspects who stole several bottles from a west Houston liquor store before beating an employee.

On Thursday, Sept. 21 at around 6:30 p.m., three women entered a liquor store located at the 10200 block of Westheimer.

In a surveillance video released by HPD, the women were seen walking around the store and concealing liquor bottles within their clothing. Police said an employee witnessed the incident and approached the suspects as they left the store with the unpaid merchandise.

As seen on video, two men who were with the group of women approached the employee and began assaulting him by punching and kicking him.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

