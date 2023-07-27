VIDEO: Suspects steal man’s vehicle at southeast Houston gas station

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects that stole a man’s vehicle while at a gas station in southeast Houston.

Officers said on Friday around 3:25 a.m., the victim was walking to his vehicle at a convenience store gas pump in the 7900 block of Park Place when he was approached by three suspects. In a video released by HPD, one of the suspects was seen pointing a gun at the victim while demanding his property, including his car keys. The suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and began to drive away.

As the suspects were leaving, police said they pointed the gun out of the window and discharged the weapon several times.

The victim’s vehicle was located the same day near an apartment complex at 6922 S. Loop E., investigators said.

Prior to the robbery, the suspects were captured on video inside the convenience store.

The suspects’ descriptions from police were as follows:

Male between 16 to 20 years old wearing a black jacket and black pants

Male between 16 to 20 years old wearing a black pullover and red shorts

Male between 16 to 20 years old wearing a gray hoodie and red pants

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

