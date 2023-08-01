VIDEO: Woman followed by suspects, robbed at northeast Houston convenience store after visiting bank

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for robbing a woman at a northeast Houston convenience store after she visited a bank.

Officers said that on July 15 at around 1 p.m. the woman was walking into a convenience store located at the 1600 block of Collingsworth.

The woman told police that she was suddenly approached from behind by a man who forcibly grabbed her backpack that she was holding. The woman refused to let go of the bag until a second suspect joined in and tried dragging the woman toward their vehicle. Officers said the suspects finally got the backpack in their possession, got into a Jeep Gladiator that was driven by a third suspect and fled the location.

According to investigators, the victim had to make a bank run at the Nazari Progressive Federal Credit Union at 117700 University Blvd. prior to the incident and was followed by the suspects.

The suspects were described by HPD as two males that were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

