VIDEO: Storage unit employees tied up as armed robbery suspect ransacked office in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of an armed robbery on Tuesday in hopes someone will help identify the suspect involved.

On May 3, a man was seen walking into a storage facility, located in the 200 block of East Hamilton, around 2 p.m.

The suspect approached the employees while holding a handgun and demanded money from the office, police said. The suspect reportedly tied both employees up and then ransacked the office.

Once he found the money, he was seen on the video running away from the office.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and large goggles.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.