FRIGHTENING VIDEO: Man holds MetroPCS store employee at gunpoint, demands money from register in north Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for robbing a north Houston MetroPCS cell phone store at gunpoint last month.

On Monday, May 22 at around 7:20 p.m., an unknown man entered the store, which is located in the 700 block of West Mount Houston.

The man approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the register, HPD said.

According to police, the employee first tried to talk to the suspect but the man became frustrated and fired his gun toward the wall. The employee then complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him the money.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators described the suspect as follows:

Male possibly between 18 to 25 years old that is around 6′0, 200 to 220 pounds wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

