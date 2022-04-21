VIDEO: Woman inquiring about iPhones leads to armed robbery at cell phone store in SE Houston, police say

Police are searching for two robbers and one person of interest who robbed a cell phone store in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police need help finding two men who allegedly robbed a cell phone store and stole a store manager’s envelope full of money in southeast Houston.

It happened in the 8000 block of Lawndale Street near Broadway Street in Pecan Park.

At around 1 p.m., a woman, who appeared to be the store manager, had returned from the bank and carried her purse inside the store.

Later, a female customer walked inside the store and apparently started asking about iPhones, according to police. Shortly after, she walked out.

Then, video surveillance obtained by police showed two men walking inside the store, with one of the men pulling out a gun at the employee behind the counter while demanding money.

The second suspect stood by the door as a lookout.

The armed man walked around the counter and removed cash out of the register, video surveillance showed. Then he pointed his gun at the store manager, demanding her purse, which had the money she took out earlier.

Ad

He then took the envelope, which police said had the cash inside, and fled with the other suspect.

Investigators believe the store manager was followed by the suspects after she reportedly collected money from several cell phone stores she manages in the area and later made a deposit at a bank.

Police identified the woman who inquired about the iPhones prior to the robbery as a person of interest in this case.

Police are currently seeking the following suspects:

Suspect 1 (armed) - Male, skinny, wearing blue sweater, dark-colored pants, white shoes, and white balaclava ski mask.

Suspect 2 (at the door) - Male, heavyset, wearing gray sweater, dark pants, bright red shoes, and black mask.

Person of interest (inquired about iPhones prior to robbery) - woman with short hair, wearing black hoodie, and black pants

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.