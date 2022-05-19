Yes, the camera still caught you! Suspects accused of shooting cell phone store employee 7 times during robbery

On May 6 at around 7:30 pm, two men robbed a cell phone store in the 8500 block of Jensen Drive.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video of two men wanted in the aggravated robbery of a cell phone store in the Fifth Ward area in early May.

According to police, on May 6 at around 7:30 pm, two men entered a cell phone store in the 8500 block of Jensen Drive.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an employee, demanding money, and the employee pulled out his own handgun and fired a shot towards the suspects, but missed, police said.

That is when the suspect with the gun fired several rounds at the employee, striking him seven times. The suspects then grabbed the money, along with a box of cell phones, and fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

Surveillance video shows the men attempted to hide a portion of their faces, but the camera still captured clear images.

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants with white stripes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.