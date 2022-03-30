Video: Suspects pretend to be customers, then rob cellphone store at gunpoint near SE Houston

A robbery was reported on March 24 around 4 p.m. at the store, located in the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of three suspects tied to an armed robbery at a southeast Houston cellphone store in hopes the public can identify those involved.

Police said two men walked into the store and approached an employee, pretending to be customers. The men then pulled out handguns while demanding money from the store’s back office. The employee then filled a bag with cellphones and money. Once the suspects had the money and cellphones, they took the employee’s car keys, and then fled in his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713′222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Watch the aggravated robbery below: