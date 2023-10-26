Have you seen him? Police need your help tracking down Houston smoke shop bandit

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for a series of robberies at a smoke shop in southwest Houston.

On Aug. 18 at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered a smoke shop located in the 6100 block of Hillcroft.

According to HPD, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register. Once the suspect had the money from the cash drawer, he then fled the location on foot.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for three other robberies which were all reportedly committed in a similar fashion on May 28, July 30 and Aug. 21.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, white pants, white shoes and a Nike backpack, police said.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

