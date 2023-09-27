DISTURBING VIDEO: Woman hits, pepper sprays and robs rideshare driver after he refuses to go in fast-food drive thru

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman responsible for hitting, robbing and pepper spraying a rideshare driver near a fast-food restaurant on the Gulf Freeway.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6 at around 3:50 p.m., the victim, who works for a rideshare company, said that he picked up a woman in the 5500 block of Griggs and dropped her off at a fast food restaurant at the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway.

The victim said that the woman asked him to go through the drive-thru and when he refused, she became angry and hit him in the head with her hand. The victim then told the woman to get out of his car and when she refused, he walked around to the passenger side and forced her out of the vehicle, investigators said. The suspect reportedly hit the victim in the face, pepper-sprayed him, and then reached into his vehicle and removed his wallet. She fled the location afterward.

Investigators said a grand jury subpoena has also been submitted to the rideshare company.

The suspect was described by police as a 20-year-old woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

