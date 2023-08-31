HOUSTON – NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made a surprise stop at Trill Burgers Wednesday afternoon to see what many Houstonians have been raving about.

During his visit, Shaq ordered the “Baby G Trill Meal” (single patty kids meal) with an Exotic Pop Bun B orange soda.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal makes surprise stop at Trill Burgers (Donald Jones)

The Hall of Famer was in Houston opening the second Houston-area location of Big Chicken, a restaurant chain he helped found in 2018. He spoke with KPRC 2 about the highly-anticipated opening of the restaurant.

Trill Burgers opened its popular brick-and-mortar location at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. on June 7.

Notable guests like Drake, Mike Tyson and Ludacris have tried the flavorful burgers, which was crowned “Best Burger in America” by “Good Morning America.”

