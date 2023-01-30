Bun B’s award-winning ‘Trill Burgers’ to return to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for 2023 season

HOUSTON – Rap legend Bun B’s “Trill Burgers” will be making its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The award-winning smashburger concept – which was named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in 2022 – will be a food vendor at booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza at NRG Park, located on NRG Parkway East near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.

Trill Burgers made its Rodeo debut in 2022, serving up more than 12,000 burgers during the 21-day festival. That culminated with 1,234 burgers sold on Bun B’s birthday, March 19 – which will be the final day of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Bun B will once again grace the revolving star-studded stage inside NRG Stadium on Friday, March 3, for Bun B’s Southern Takeover, leading an all-star cast of hip-hop elite from the Southern United States.

Rap legend Bun B’s “Trill Burgers” will be making its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy: Scurfield Group) (KPRC)

“As excited as I am to be performing again at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3, I’m equally excited to be serving our Trill Burgers on Restaurant Row again for the entire Rodeo,” Bun B said. “There’s no better way to present our amazing burger to as many Houstonians in one setting. See you there!”

The news of the smash hit concept returning to Houston’s marquee public event comes as work continues on Trill Burgers’ first brick-and-mortar location at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. in Montrose. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s oldest James Coney Island locations. An opening date will be announced soon.

About Trill Burgers

Launched in Houston in 2021 with a series of pop-ups, Trill Burgers is a smashburger concept owned by Bun B (Bernard Freeman), California restaurateur Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. Trill Burgers’ menu features beef and vegan smashburger options, including the OG Trill Burger with 44 Farms Texas beef, Trill Sauce, onions and pickles. @trillburgers social links: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Facebook

About Bun B

A true Houston icon, Bun B made his debut on the rap scene in 1992 as part of the rap duo UGK (Underground Kingz). Along with the late Chad Butler, AKA Pimp C, the two Port Arthur, Texas, natives pioneered a sound that has become synonymous with Southern rap music. Bun B also has been successful as a solo artist, releasing five solo albums throughout his career. His debut solo album, “Trill,” reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. His four following albums, “II Trill,” “Trill O.G.,” “Trill O.G.: The Epilogue,” and “Return of the Trill,” all charted on Billboard’s prestigious list, as well. Most recently, he released the second installment of Trillstatik, a live-recorded joint venture with NY producer Statik Selektah. The rap legend also has worked with stars including Jay-Z, Outkast, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and Drake.

Bun B has expanded his reach beyond the music industry. He created “Bun B’s Rap Coloring and Activity Book” with author Shea Serrano and, along with Professor Anthony Pinn, taught a course about Religion and Hip Hop at the prestigious Rice University in Houston. His food blog “You Gotta Eat This!” anticipated his next step into the Houston restaurant scene with his new burger concept, Trill Burgers. He appeared on the Netflix series “Mo” in 2022 and was a headline performer at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, making him one of the first rap artists ever to play in the event’s 90-year history. He also is an active member of the Houston community, dedicating his time to various philanthropic endeavors. Instagram: @bunb | Twitter: @bunbtrillog