Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location

HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023.

The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options.

Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said in a release. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Since launching in Houston in 2021, the concept has served its food at music festivals, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and at pop-ups.