‘Big Chicken is taking over Texas’: Shaquille O’Neal opens 2nd restaurant in Houston area

RICHMOND, Texas – NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal celebrated the opening of his second Houston area restaurant Wednesday, with a line wrapped out the door filled with diners and fans waiting to greet Shaq and get a taste of his signature meals.

“Big Chicken is taking over Texas,” O’Neal said.

The all-star, philanthropist, and restaurateur told KPRC 2 he has a hand in all of the menu items.

“If I was a chef, I’d be in there. I am not but my partners are award-winning chefs. I tell them what I am looking for and they make it. I taste it and it doesn’t go behind the bar unless it is right and approved by me.”

O’Neal says Houston holds a special place in his heart.

“Dallas, Houston, and Austin are all beautiful cities but I have a special love for Houston,” O’Neal said. “Let everybody know, Big Chicken is now open in Richmond.”

The new “Big Chicken” is located at 34515 FM 762 in Richmond, Texas.

