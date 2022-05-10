Bun B to host ‘Trill Burgers’ pop-up this coming Sunday at Heights restaurant after RodeoHouston success

On Sunday, rap legend Bun B and partners hosted a pop-up for Trill Burgers at Sticky’s Chicken at 2311 Edwards Street.

HOUSTON – If you’re hungry and haven’t tried Bun B’s famous “smashburgers,” make plans for this Sunday.

The Houston rapper announced on Instagram that he will open his “Trill Burgers” pop-up at Sticky’s Chicken located at 2313 Edwards Street near Washington Avenue from 12-6 p.m.

Advance and online orders will not be available. Customers who are interested must place their order at the pop-up. There will also be limited merch available.

The popular burgers, made with “smashed” thin slices of beef patties along with grilled onions, pickles and a special “trill sauce,” caused a buzz after previous popups at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Coachella this year.

KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke tried the burgers himself at this year’s RodeoHouston, which left him and rodeogoers speechless.

Bun B is only hosting pop-ups at this time, however, plans for a standalone restaurant are still in the works at this time.