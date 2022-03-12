Rapper Bun B’s Trill Burgers major hit at Rodeo Houston

HOUSTON – Rapper and entrepreneur Bun B is not only serving up good music on Black Heritage night at Rodeo Houston, but he’s also serving up good food.

KPRC2 stopped by his pop-up burger stand at the Rodeo Houston expo, and let’s just say- it’s definitely TRILL!

Bun B’s Trill Burgers had hungry rodeo goers speechless after just one bite.

The UGK rap legend and his business partner Benson Vivares said it’s all in how the burgers are made.

“What differentiates us from regular burgers is that we smash this one, we smash our pattie’s into like really thin slices,” Vivares said.

With toppings that include onions, pickles and a special trill sauce, the design is easy as A-B-C and as simple as 1,2,3. Many fans said one bite will have you labeling the burgers as the truth and not a fable.

There are only pop-up shops right now, but there are plans to open up a Trill Burgers shop here in Houston soon.