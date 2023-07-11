‘It’s beautiful’: Mike Tyson makes surprise visit to Trill Burgers

Mike Tyson made a surprise visit to Trill Burgers on July 10, 2023 in Houston. (From left to right): Mike Tyson, Bun B and Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports.

HOUSTON – Mike Tyson has added his name to a long list of celebrities stopping by Trill Burgers in Houston to see what the hype is all about.

Bun B posted videos of Tyson’s visit and support, saying “we were honored to have him.”

Tyson ordered the Vegan OG combo, a vegan smashburger made with plant-based Impossible patties, vegan Trill Sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and vegan cheese, according to a release. He was also with Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports.

In June, Canadian rapper and entertainer Drake also stopped by the newly opened burger joint and tried out one of Trill Burgers’ popular burger baskets with fries, saying that the burger was “the best that he’s ever had.”

‘The best burger I’ve ever had’: Drake visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers during stop in Houston this week

So what was Tyson’s take?

In another video posted by Bun B, Tyson bites into the vegan burger and throws “little jabs” at Bun B as he jokily says, “It’s alright,” followed by laughter and saying, “It’s beautiful.”

Trill Burgers opened its brick-and-mortar location at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. on June 7. After just 30 days of opening, the burger joint has sold more than 50,000 burgers.

Other notable guests include Ludacris, Bryson Tiller, N.O.R.E., Sean Kingston, Houston’s Slim Thug, Sauce Walka, Willie D of the Geto Boys and former Houston Texans football stars Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph.

