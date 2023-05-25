FIRST LOOK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston🤤

HOUSTON – Houston!

We’re getting closer to the official opening of Trill Burgers’ first brick-and-mortar location, and KPRC 2 got a sneak peek to see how the building is coming together.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Entrepreneur and Texas rap legend Bun B will serve beef and vegan Smashburger options when the highly-anticipated eatery opens.

Trill Burgers brick-and-mortar is located at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue.

The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B previously said in a release. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Since launching in Houston in 2021, the concept has served its food at music festivals, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and at pop-ups.