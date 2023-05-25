85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

FIRST LOOK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston🤤

The eatery features indoor dining options, a drive-thru, and interior art inspired by Texas, UGK, and all things BUN B.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Food, Houston, Things to do, Trill Burgers, Bun B
SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston!

We’re getting closer to the official opening of Trill Burgers’ first brick-and-mortar location, and KPRC 2 got a sneak peek to see how the building is coming together.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Entrepreneur and Texas rap legend Bun B will serve beef and vegan Smashburger options when the highly-anticipated eatery opens.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trill Burgers brick-and-mortar is located at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue.

The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B previously said in a release. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Since launching in Houston in 2021, the concept has served its food at music festivals, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and at pop-ups.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter