‘The best burger I’ve ever had’: Drake visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers during stop in Houston this week

HOUSTON – We all know Drake loves Houston and will support the city any chance that he gets. This time, the rapper and entertainer stopped by the newly opened Trill Burgers and paid owner Bun B and supporters a visit.

Dripped out in a bedazzled, custom, early 2000s style DJ Screw shirt, Drake entered Trill Burgers’ brick-and-mortar location and greeted Bun B and Houston music executive James Prince.

The ‘Nice For What’ rapper was immediately handed one of Trill Burgers’ popular burger baskets with fries.

Trill Burgers posted a video and several pictures of Drake inside the restaurant.

Fans commented on the posts and said the rapper visited the restaurant around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The rapper also posted a video on his personal Instagram account, saying Bun B was one of his mentors and that the burger was “the best that he’s ever had.”

If you want to eat like Drake, Trill Burgers is located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.

It’s not immediately clear what the rapper is in town for, but Drizzy fans know he’s a frequent visitor of Houston, even claiming it’s his “second home” in a number of his lyrics and hit songs.

If you missed Drake at Trill Burgers, no worries, the Grammy-winning rapper is set to begin his “It’s All A Blur” tour with rapper 21 Savage on Thursday, June 29. He will have two concerts in Houston on September 17 and 18 at the Toyota Center.

