84º

WEATHER ALERT

Food

Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant opens in Montrose area Wednesday🍔

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bun B, Trill Burgers, Food, Restaurant, Burgers
SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It’s official, H-Town!

Rap legend Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant is having a soft opening in Houston Wednesday and it’ll have mouth-watering options for everyone.

The eatery, which is the restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location, is located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. and will be open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., according to a tweet.

“We’ve been working a long time for the opportunity to be able to serve you guys. It took a lot of hard work, a lot of planning, most importantly, a lot of support from people like you in order for us to get where we are right now,” Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, said in a video. “It’s been a dream for us and it’s actually coming true.”

The rapper advised that parking is limited. The drive-thru or phone order options are not available at this time, so get there as early as possible!

“But as far as getting you a combo, a Trill OG combo or vegan combo, we can do that for you,” Freeman said.

Rap legend Bun B’s “Trill Burgers” will be making its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy: Scurfield Group) (KPRC)

The rapper announced the highly-anticipated location in December 2022.

KPRC 2 got the first look inside the restaurant in May.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

READ MORE ON RAPPER BUN B AND TRILL BURGERS

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email