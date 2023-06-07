Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant opens in Montrose area Wednesday🍔

HOUSTON – It’s official, H-Town!

Rap legend Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant is having a soft opening in Houston Wednesday and it’ll have mouth-watering options for everyone.

The eatery, which is the restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location, is located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. and will be open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., according to a tweet.

🚨SOFT OPENING DAY🚨

11 am - 9 pm



📍3607 S Shepherd Dr

Houston,TX 77098



****PARKING IS LIMITED****

**No drive-thru**

**No Online or Phone Orders**#TrillBurgers pic.twitter.com/xzoeZoYJ9S — trillburgers (@trillburgers) June 7, 2023

“We’ve been working a long time for the opportunity to be able to serve you guys. It took a lot of hard work, a lot of planning, most importantly, a lot of support from people like you in order for us to get where we are right now,” Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, said in a video. “It’s been a dream for us and it’s actually coming true.”

The rapper advised that parking is limited. The drive-thru or phone order options are not available at this time, so get there as early as possible!

“But as far as getting you a combo, a Trill OG combo or vegan combo, we can do that for you,” Freeman said.

Rap legend Bun B’s “Trill Burgers” will be making its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy: Scurfield Group) (KPRC)

The rapper announced the highly-anticipated location in December 2022.

Trill Burgers brick and mortar location coming in early 2023 @BunBTrillOG



📍 3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 pic.twitter.com/GOje6cy5HN — trillburgers (@trillburgers) December 14, 2022

KPRC 2 got the first look inside the restaurant in May.

SNEAK PEEK inside Bun B’s new Trill Burgers’ restaurant in SW Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

