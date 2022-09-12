Bun B’s Trill Burgers partners with City of Houston to host burger pop-up at City Hall

Bun B's trill Burgers are a huge hit at the Rodeo

HOUSTON – Looking for food, music and fun this weekend? The City of Houston partnered with Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host a burger pop-up at City Hall.

The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up will feature Trill Burgers’ full menu, including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries.

Bun B’s Trill Burgers were a hit at the Rodeo Houston expo this year and his burgers even won first place for Best Burger in America on Good Morning America.

READ: Bun B’s Trill Burgers had hungry rodeo goers speechless after just one bite

Bun B's Trill Burger pop-up returns to Houston