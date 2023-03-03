Black Heritage Day, Bun B’s Southern Takeover and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 3

Rap legend Bun B’s “Trill Burgers” will be making its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy: Scurfield Group)

HOUSTON – It’s FRI-YAY! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today you’re in for a treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

9:00 a.m. - 9:00 AM Talent Showcase (ends at 2 p.m.), The Junction

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Rodeo Read Along (11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.) NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

10:00 a.m. - Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s Backyard, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo - Go Round One, NRG Arena

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Cattle Sale: South Texas Beefmaster Breeders Futurity and Classic, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Auction

1:00 p.m. - Rodeo Read Along (11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.), NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Live Music: Hayden WoollenCarruth Plaza, Main Stage

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger, Entertainment (ends at 7 p.m.), The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Live Music: Justin Thompson, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Contest: Hard dog, Fast Dog Competition - K9′s 4 Cops, NRG Center - Main Arena

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Zydeco Dots, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Cattle Sale: Santa Gertrudis, NRG Center – East Arena

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series II, Round 1, followed by Bun B in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo - Go Round Two, NRG Arena

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: Pure Class Tribute to James Brown, The Junction

9:00 p.m. - Bun B’s Southern Takeover, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: J Paul Jr. and the Zydeco Nubreeds, NRG Park

