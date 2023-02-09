What’s new at the Houston Rodeo in 2023: Drone show, Cheeto chicken sandwiches, a high-speed coaster and more

HOUSTON – The upcoming Houston Livestock show and Rodeo might not be your first rodeo, per se, but there will still be plenty of all-new experiences, foods, and rides to try come Feb. 28.
🍨 New carnival foods
- Hot Nashville Cheeto Chicken Sandwich or on a Stick: Nashville Hot sauce on extra crispy chicken with slaw on a toasted brioche bun. Nashville Hot chicken on a stick is smothered in cheese sauce and rolled in Hot Cheetos and topped with crisp pickles. Available at Biggy’s II.
- Fruity Pebbles Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl: Fried rice, with fruity pebbles shrimp, sausage and pineapple served hot and fresh in a hollowed pineapple. Available at Get Fried.
- Honolulu Hog Spud: Baked tater stuffed with pulled pork, teriyaki BBQ sauce, pineapple, and sesame seeds. Available at Spud Ranch BBQ.
- Rodeo Caramel Crack Sundae: Ice Cream sundae with chocolate dip, caramel corn and drizzled with caramel topped with chocolate cowboy hat. Available at Swirl Ice Cream.
- Other new good items Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake, Captain Crunch Funnel Cake, Deep Fried Krispy Kreme Banana Split, Cowboy Slushi, Hot or BBQ Wings, Candied Grapes, Rodeo Donut Cheeseburger.
🥨 New food vendors
- Pretzel Bros
- Texas Skillet
- Asian Streetness by Moi Vietnamese Grill
🎡 New carnival rides
- Raptor Coaster: This dinosaur-themed coaster is described as a “high speed thrill roller coaster with extreme inversions, sharp bends, twists and turns.”
- Sea Ray: This family-friendly ride is pirate-themed and has a “fantastic smooth swinging motion,” rodeo organizers said.
🤠 New experiences
- Drone Show: Two hundred drones will soar over NRG Arena during the rodeo’s first-ever drone show, held at 7:45 p.m. on March 4.
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s Backyard: Located near The Junction, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s Backyard will offer hard seltzer and beer in a lounge setting.
- Miller Time Bar: This beer garden will be situated on the north side of NRG Stadium. Expect music, seating, giveaways and photo opportunities.
- Sunday Brunch at The Champion Wine Garden: A themed brunch will be held each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
