RodeoHouston to announce star entertainment lineup for 2023 season

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Scene from RodeoHouston opening day. Tuesday March 3, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTONThe Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced this week that they will announce the 2023 star entertainment lineup.

The announcement will be made on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, a news release said.

Immediately following the announcement, the 2023 lineup will be posted on RodeoHouston.com and on their social media pages.

RodeoHouston also unveiled their star entertainment calendar, where fans can expect what genres will be playing on which days.

Earlier this year, three entertainers were unveiled: The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, and Cody Jinks, and Opening Day performer Parker McCollum.

Tickets for The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks and Parker McCollum are still available for sale.

Tickets for the remaining performances will be sold in two waves:

  • Wave 1 - For performances Feb. 28 to Mar. 9: Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Waiting room opens at 9 a.m.
  • Wave 2 - For performances Mar. 10-19: Tickets go on sale starting at 2 p.m. Waiting room opens at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

