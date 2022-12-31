RodeoHouston to announce star entertainment lineup for 2023 season

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced this week that they will announce the 2023 star entertainment lineup.

The announcement will be made on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, a news release said.

Immediately following the announcement, the 2023 lineup will be posted on RodeoHouston.com and on their social media pages.

Who else is headed to the star stage?! Here are a few hints to keep you guessing until Jan. 5. #LetsRODEOHOUSTON



Tickets will go on sale Jan. 12, in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

10 a.m. - Wave 1: Feb. 28 – March 9 performances

2 p.m. - Wave 2: March 10 – 19 performances pic.twitter.com/rUXYJvsoRD — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 12, 2022

RodeoHouston also unveiled their star entertainment calendar, where fans can expect what genres will be playing on which days.

Earlier this year, three entertainers were unveiled: The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, and Cody Jinks, and Opening Day performer Parker McCollum.

Tickets for The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks and Parker McCollum are still available for sale.

Tickets for the remaining performances will be sold in two waves:

Wave 1 - For performances Feb. 28 to Mar. 9: Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Waiting room opens at 9 a.m.

Wave 2 - For performances Mar. 10-19: Tickets go on sale starting at 2 p.m. Waiting room opens at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

MORE COVERAGE ON Click2Houston.com

The Chainsmokers are headed back to RodeoHouston to perform in March

🔒Lauren Daigle: 11 things to know about the singer coming to the rodeo in 2023

Tickets for RODEOHOUSTON’s opening day performance go on sale

Conroe native Parker McCollum announced as 2023 ‘Opening Day’ performer 🤠