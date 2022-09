HOUSTON – Let’s get ready 2 rodeo!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ will announce its special opening day plans Thursday.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. KPRC 2+ will live stream the event.

The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 - March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 - 25.

For more information, go to rodeohouston.com.