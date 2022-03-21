By the numbers: The Houston Rodeo’s 90th year

The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series invited the world’s top rodeo athletes to compete in eight traditional rodeo events. - RODEOHOUSTON introduced its second women’s only event to the competition, Breakaway Roping. - RODEOHOUSTON Super Series athletes competed for a share of $1,881,500 in prize money. Each event champion rode out of NRG Stadium with $50,000, plus winnings from the preliminary rounds.

The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series invited the world’s top rodeo athletes to compete in eight traditional rodeo events. - RODEOHOUSTON introduced its second women’s only event to the competition, Breakaway Roping. - RODEOHOUSTON Super Series athletes competed for a share of $1,881,500 in prize money. Each event champion rode out of NRG Stadium with $50,000, plus winnings from the preliminary rounds.