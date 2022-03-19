PHOTOS: Former RodeoHouston president makes record-breaking $1 million purchase of Grand Champion Steer

Aven Horn from Anson, Texas showcased her Grand Champion Steer which was purchased for a record-breaking $1,000,000 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™)

HOUSTON – One Junior Market Steer exhibitor was able to make RodeoHouston history after a special guest purchased her Grand Champion Steer for a record-breaking $1,000,000.

The Grand Champion Junior Market Steer, exhibited by Aven Horn, was sold to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Past President and Chairman of the Board and current Executive Committee member Don D. Jordan and family for a record-breaking $1 million. Read on: https://t.co/rp9cxUaaia pic.twitter.com/4kRY7ULM4z — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 19, 2022

Anson, Texas’ own Aven Horn showcased the steer Saturday morning before the legendary purchase was made by past President and Chairman of the Board and current Executive Committee member Don D. Jordan and his family. Lisa and Chris Cunningham, Leslie and Gary Hazlewood, and Laura and Steve McNear also contributed to the deal.

According to a spokesperson from RodeoHouston, Jordan has a longstanding history with the Rodeo. He was elected to the Executive Committee back in 1986. From 1994 to 1996, Jordan served as HLSR President, followed by the chairman of the board. He’s even caught a calf in the fan-favorite Rodeo event, The Calf Scramble.

SEE ALSO: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Calf Scramble is a fan favorite!

Ad

Calf Scramble video courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Jordan says his connection to the Rodeo goes even deeper than that.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and I were born in the same year, so we’ve spent a lot of birthdays together,” said Jordan, who will celebrate his 90th birthday in 2022.

The Rodeo’s previous record for the purchase of a steer was set in 2019 at $625,000.

The steer’s exhibitor Aven will receive $85,000 from the purchase, according to a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo representative.

The last day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th-anniversary is Sunday, March 20.