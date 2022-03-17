Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Calf Scramble is a fan favorite!

HOUSTON – The Calf Scramble is one of the fan-favorite events at Rodeo Houston inside NRG Stadium each night.

In each Calf Scramble event, approximately 30 FFA and 4-H students from across the Houston area give it their all to try to catch a calf and drag it into a designated area in the stadium dirt.

Students who are successful at catching a calf will each receive a $1,750 certificate to purchase a registered market steer or beef heifer.

The program encourages students to learn about and care for their animals while preparing their steer or heifer to be shown at next year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

KPRC 2 and Justin Boots are sponsors of the Calf Scramble.