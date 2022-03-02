From ‘Best Fried Food’ to ‘Best Food-on-a-Stick,’ here are RodeHouston’s award-winning eats

RodeoHouston judges ate their way through dozens of entries vying for glory at the annual Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.

The calorie-dense contestants ran the gamut, from classic rodeo fair like turkey legs to crazy concoctions like funnel cake Monto Cristo sandwiches and fried cupcakes. If it could be deep-friend or stuck on a stick, there’s a good chance the judges ate it.

At the end of the day, several unbelievably scrumptious entries walked away champions. While you’re at the rodeo, track down these award-wining treats. Your taste buds will thank you.

Here’s who came out on top at the 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards:

The results of the 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards:

Best Fried Food

1st Place: Deep Fried Jambalaya Roll – Cajun Cowboy (Rodeo Plaza 55)

2nd Place: Funnel Cake Monte Cristo Basket – Sills Concessions Inc. (Rodeo Plaza 120)

3rd Place: Chicken Tender Basket – Holmes Smokehouse (Rodeo Plaza 60)

Best Food-on-a-Stick

1st Place: The Berry Racer Caramel Apple – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

2nd Place: Beef K-BOB on a Stick – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: The Spice Corn Dog – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

Classic Fair Food

1st Place: Harlon’s All Meat Stuffed Potato – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

2nd Place: Pulled Pork Baked Potato – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: Brisket Cheese Fries – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 596)

Most Creative Food

1st Place: The Bonfire Funnel Cake – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

2nd Place: Harlon’s Stuffed Turkey Leg – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

3rd Place: Steak Salad – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

Best New Flavor

1st Place: Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Roll – The Finer Diner (Rodeo Plaza 47)

2nd Place: Brisket Bacon Melt – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 506)

3rd Place: Island Slaw – Island Noodles (The Junction 404)

Best Dessert

1st Place: Fried Red Velvet Cupcake – Sills Funnel Cakes (Rodeo Plaza 120)

2nd Place: Chocolate Turtle Cookie Sandwich – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

3rd Place: The Yellow Rose Funnel Cake – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

