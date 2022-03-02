58º

From ‘Best Fried Food’ to ‘Best Food-on-a-Stick,’ here are RodeHouston’s award-winning eats

The results are in! Here’s who won the 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Award Winners (Thomas Hopkins, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

RodeoHouston judges ate their way through dozens of entries vying for glory at the annual Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.

The calorie-dense contestants ran the gamut, from classic rodeo fair like turkey legs to crazy concoctions like funnel cake Monto Cristo sandwiches and fried cupcakes. If it could be deep-friend or stuck on a stick, there’s a good chance the judges ate it.

At the end of the day, several unbelievably scrumptious entries walked away champions. While you’re at the rodeo, track down these award-wining treats. Your taste buds will thank you.

Here’s who came out on top at the 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards:

The results of the 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards:

Best Fried Food

  • 1st Place: Deep Fried Jambalaya Roll – Cajun Cowboy (Rodeo Plaza 55)
  • 2nd Place: Funnel Cake Monte Cristo Basket – Sills Concessions Inc. (Rodeo Plaza 120)
  • 3rd Place: Chicken Tender Basket – Holmes Smokehouse (Rodeo Plaza 60)

Best Food-on-a-Stick

  • 1st Place: The Berry Racer Caramel Apple – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)
  • 2nd Place: Beef K-BOB on a Stick – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)
  • 3rd Place: The Spice Corn Dog – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

Classic Fair Food

  • 1st Place: Harlon’s All Meat Stuffed Potato – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)
  • 2nd Place: Pulled Pork Baked Potato – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)
  • 3rd Place: Brisket Cheese Fries – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 596)

Most Creative Food

  • 1st Place: The Bonfire Funnel Cake – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)
  • 2nd Place: Harlon’s Stuffed Turkey Leg – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)
  • 3rd Place: Steak Salad – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

Best New Flavor

  • 1st Place: Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Roll – The Finer Diner (Rodeo Plaza 47)
  • 2nd Place: Brisket Bacon Melt – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 506)
  • 3rd Place: Island Slaw – Island Noodles (The Junction 404)

Best Dessert

  • 1st Place: Fried Red Velvet Cupcake – Sills Funnel Cakes (Rodeo Plaza 120)
  • 2nd Place: Chocolate Turtle Cookie Sandwich – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)
  • 3rd Place: The Yellow Rose Funnel Cake – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

