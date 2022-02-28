Fine-dining and fried favorites: KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez highlights delicious dishes served at RodeoHouston this year

HOUSTON – Some of the best food vendors will fill NRG Park for the Houston Livestock and Rodeo and will serve many new food options.

“We got to come out big, right? This is Texas. Go big or go home,” said Benjamin Berg with Berg Hospitality Group.

For the first time in its 90-year history, Rodeo Houston is offering a fine-dining experience at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse.

Berg and his team have been working to bring it to life for nearly a year.

“We got really excited about, let me put it this way, the challenge of building a 16,000-square fine dining full-service restaurant for 21 days,” said Berg.

The menu will include all cuts of their dry-aged prime steak, along with signature dishes from Berg’s other restaurants including bacon-wrapped quail, Japanese wagyu and ranch caviar.

It’s not all upscale-- they have burgers and American wagyu hot dogs as well.

“I think people are going to enjoy it. Step inside. Sit down. It’s air-conditioned, heated and kick your boots up and enjoy,” said Berg.

Houston rap legend Bun B is not only performing at the rodeo, but he’s joining the food scene.

“When I was asked to perform on Black Heritage Day at the rodeo on March 11, the first thing that I said was, ‘Yes,’ the second thing I said was can I bring Trill Burgers?”

Trill Burgers is his new smash burger concept. Bun B said it’s a taste you can’t get anywhere else.

“Easily, it’s the best burger in town,” said Bun B. “Almost everybody from Houston at one point or another is going to make their way to the rodeo. Why not have a Trill Burger while you’re there?”

After two years, many rodeo-goes will also be craving some familiar carnival food, such as turkey legs, funnel cakes and fried oreos.

There are unique, new items too, including the Donut Chicken Sandwich served at Get Fried.

For those who like some spice, a Hot Cheetos float is available at Candy Factory.

The Watermelon Dole Whip Taco is a slice of watermelon, filled with Dole whip and served taco-style at Nitro Dole Whip Treats.