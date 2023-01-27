Ready for some BBQ? Here’s everything you need to know about Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que contest

HOUSTON – Are you ready to chow down on some Bar-B-Que?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just announced details about its 2023 World Championship Bar-B-Que contest.

More than 250 teams will compete in the Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest this year, which runs February 23-25 at NRG Park.

In case you’re new to Houston or have never been to a cookoff before, here are a few things to know before heading out:

Most team tents are invitation-only, but not to worry! If you can’t sweet talk your way into a private tent, there are several public venues including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon. Plus the carnival is open for everyone, with tons of games and rides.



According to RodeoHouston.com , the Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite, features some of the best up-and-coming and established artists in Texas country. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon also features live and DJ music, and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket and sausage plate.

Tickets are available for purchase online at rodeohouston.com . Onsite ticket sales will end at 10:30 p.m. daily during the event and online sales will end at 9:30 p.m. daily during the event. Adult tickets are $20, child tickets are $5 and kids 2 and under are free. Ground season passes will be $50.

Cook-off hours

• Thursday, Feb. 23: 5 to 11 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 24: noon to 11 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 25: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ 7 p.m.: Contest Awards Presentation – The Garden Stage

Carnival

The Carnival is open during the contest for family enjoyment of all ages.

• Thursday, Feb. 23: 6 to 11 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 24: 3 to 11 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 25: noon to 11 p.m.

PUBLIC PARKING

• Miller Lite Yellow Lot: $20

• 610 Lot: $20