5 ways to save on your trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON – Get out your cowboy hats and boots and get ready for the rides and food: the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo countdown is on.

RodeoHouston runs from Feb. 28 to March 19 at NRG park. We are working to bring you ways to save on everything RodeoHouston related. Planning your trip now can help save money in the future.

How much does it cost to go to the Houston rodeo?

A trip to the RodeoHouston can get expensive, but you can save a lot of money with a few tricks. First off, you have to pay admission into NRG. Once inside, you’ll pay for rides and food.

Ways 2 Save on your trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Admission into NRG park is $20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 to three, and free for kids two and under.

The cost of admission to NRG Stadium, NRG Arena, NRG Center and the carnival is included in the Rodeo ticket cost.

#1 Buy carnival coupon packs for discounts on rides and food.

Carnival coupon packs include a certain number of tickets for things like rides and food. There can be massive savings here. For example, a $10 carnival pack gets you $50 worth of ride and food tickets. A $50 coupon pack has $160 value.

Ways 2 Save on your trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“You’re going to get a hundred and fifty tickets to ride and there’s going to buy one get one free game buy one get one free food and drink. It’s really a great value. You really can’t beat it,” said Danielle Grossman, Director, Strategic Communications Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

You can also buy discounted food cards. When you buy these tickets they will download on your Rodeo App. The deadline to order carnival packs is February 25th.

#2 Check out special discount days

Admission before noon is free for everyone on Community Day, Wednesday, March 8th. You’ll also get buy-one-get-one rides and games and discounted food.

“Family Wednesdays” on March 1st and March 15th have free admission for those over 60 and under 12.

There are also Armed Forces and First Responder discount days.

**Opening day freebies February 28

For the first time in 2023, the Rodeo will host a special Opening Day celebration that represents the uniqueness and community aspect of Houston. Special giveaways will include 10,000 custom-made Howdy bobbleheads for early arrivers that morning, beginning at 10 a.m., and a variety of activities planned throughout the day for guests of all ages, including an Opening Day Parade on the grounds of NRG Park.

#3 Consider buying a base-price rodeo concert ticket

When you buy a ticket to a RodeoHouston concert you get all access to everything else on the grounds.

“So that’s only five dollars more than that $20 entrance fee to get into the park and then you can go and stay for the show,’ said Grossman.

You’ll get the full rodeo experience because every concert will have “Grand Entry.”

Ways 2 Save on your trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

When the gate opens Rodeo officials appear on horseback. The winding trail of horses, buggies, carriages, hay wagons, and fire trucks, brings a colorful exhibition of Rodeo officials, dignitaries, sponsors, volunteers, and special guests nightly.

Ways 2 Save on your trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Each RodeoHouston performance begins with a rodeo competition, and once the dust settles, the entertainer takes the stage. Right now there are several shows that still have 25-dollar tickets left.

List of Rodeo Concert performers with $25 tickets left

3/2 Lauren Daigle

3/4 Walker Hayes

3/6 Jason Aldean

3/7 New Kids on the Block

3/8 Jon Pardi

3/9 Ashley McBryde

3/10 The Chainsmokers

3/12 La Fiera de Ojinaga

3/13 Cody Jinks

3/14 Machine Gun Kelly

3/15 Kenny Chesney

RELATED: How to score the best RodeoHouston concert tickets

#4 Explore parking options

Parking in the RodeoHouston lots is $25 per vehicle. There are several options for parking including park and ride locations or just taking the MetroRail.

You can also find a map for drop-off spots in case you want to just take a ride share in.

#5 Download the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo APP

Download the RodeoHouston app where you can check parking maps, buy carnival packs, buy food and drink tickets, and plan your entire trip.

Do you have any tricks for saving money on your trip to RodeoHouston? Let us know in the comments below!