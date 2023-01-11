How to score the best RodeoHouston concert tickets

Yee-haw Houston! It’s the day a lot of us have been waiting for - RodeoHouston concert tickets go on sale Thursday morning.

The way the tickets are being sold is different this year. There are a few things you can do right now to prepare so you can score the best seats. How does the waiting room process work? Will anything help my chances of getting the tickets I want? We have answers!

How much are RodeoHouston concert tickets?

Individual ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level: $25 or $30, Loge Level: $40, Club Level: $50 or $55, Field Level: $44, Action Seats: $155, Hess Chute Seats: $375.

See the concert full lineup here.

How does the RodeoHouston ticket-buying process work?

First, you need to create an account with AXS Mobile ID so you can buy your tickets. For the first time, tickets will go on sale in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through AXS Ticketing, at Rodeohouston.com.

Wave one tickets for Feb. 28 - March 9, performances. Wave two tickets for March 10 - 19, performances.

Plan ahead to score the best RodeoHouston concert tickets. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The online waiting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for wave one and 1:30 p.m. for wave two. Customers who join the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. early waiting room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line. A place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

How can doing this wave process different this year help consumers?

Rather than competing for 20 performances, it’s 10 at a time, making for a better fan experience. There are also individuals who may only want one or two concerts, and this will inherently mean less people in each waiting room and purchasing during each wave.

Will it help my chances if I log on to several devices to get in various waiting rooms?

A RodeoHouston spokesperson tells us logging on to more than on device can give additional chances to be selected to enter the store sooner than others in the waiting room. While in the waiting room, fans will not be logged into their AXS account. Logging in takes place after entering the store, selecting tickets and clicking “continue” to the log in screen.

Are there certain concerts that might sell out first? Should I try to get tickets for my favorite performer first?

RodeoHouston spokesperson tells us that “sell out” means something different. They might sell out of tickets on the primary market, but there are always tickets available on the secondary market. If you have concert favorites, go for those first. The RodeoHouston folks say they are always surprised by which performer “sells out” first; and currently can’t say who may sell faster, but there’s always one that surprises them in the mix.

Any tips for people to score the best tickets?

Check the seating charts ahead of time and get choose your first and second choices. When you are searching for tickets there’s also a “best available” option that will give you the best seats in your price range and quantity.

Plan ahead to score the best RodeoHouston concert tickets. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

How will I get my RodeoHouston tickets?

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID. You should allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

Where can I buy re-sell tickets to RodeoHouston concert shows?

First off, it’s important to note: If you just google “Houston rodeo tickets” you will find various types of websites that may sell concert tickets. Be careful where you are clicking and the sites you are visiting. Not all of these websites are verified secure.

If standard tickets sell out you can still purchase verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s only official ticket provider at rodeohouston.com. These tickets will be available on Jan. 12, around 4 p.m. The rodeo’s verified secondary market allows buyers a safe place to purchase their RodeoHouston tickets on the secondary market with the security of knowing tickets purchased at rodeohouston.com are valid for entry. Tickets on AXS these are usually tickets sold by season ticket holders, individuals who bought a wrong date/can no longer go, etc.

The secondary market is the best place to buy tickets online after they are unavailable on primary. AXS is the safest way to buy resale tickets. They’re guaranteed to be real tickets.

Is there a rodeo event before each concert?

Good news! This year there is a rodeo before every concert. You can see the rodeo schedule here.

If I have a concert ticket, do I need to buy an additional ticket if I want to go to the carnival or see the animals?

Your rodeo/concert ticket allows access to NRG Stadium AND NRG Park, including NRG Arena, NRG Center and the Carnival.

RodeoHouston has a very helpful FAQ section with answers to a lot of common things people want to know.

More info: The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 - March 19. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said it promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the rodeo says it has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 - 25.