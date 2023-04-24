‘DRAKE - RESCHEDULED’: It’s All A Blur tour makes major changes for Houston show

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

HOUSTON – Champagne Papi and The Saint Laurent Don are heading to H-TOWN this year, however, the duo made some changes to ensure their #1 fans have the chance to see them live.

Originally, rappers Drake and 21 Savage were expected to hit the stage for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ at the Toyota Center on June 21, 22 however, the venue has announced another date.

Now, the duo, who just released their joint album ‘Her Loss’, have rescheduled the show to Sept. 17, 18, 2023.

According to the Toyota Center website, those who cannot attend the new show will be sent information on how to request a refund.

Read the full statement from the venue below:

“The upcoming Drake shows at Toyota Center scheduled for June 21 & 22, 2023 have been rescheduled to Sept.17 & 18, 2023.

All tickets for the original show date will be honored, so hold on to your tickets. No action is needed if you wish to attend this rescheduled show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, more information will be sent to ticket purchasers on how to request a refund. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. We hope to see you at Toyota Center soon.”