Closing arguments expected to wrap up Tuesday in third trial against AJ Armstrong

HOUSTON – Closing arguments were expected to wrap up Tuesday in the third capital murder trial against Antonio “AJ” Armstrong, who is accused of killing his parents at the family’s southwest Houston home in 2016. AJ, now 23 years old and married, was only 16 years old at the time of the murders.

The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on whether the young man was capable of committing the crime.

Prosecutors said A.J. fatally shot his mother, Dawn, and father, former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr., as the couple slept at their home in the 5300 block of Palmetto Street on July 28, 2016.

A.J. said there was a masked person in the house, according to audio of the 911 call he made to police. Prosecutors said his claims were all a lie.

A first mistrial was declared in 2019 because, after three days of deliberation, the jury back then could not reach a unanimous agreement. Eight jurors believed A.J. was guilty, but four jurors voted not guilty.

A second mistrial was declared in October 2022.

The trials

In the first trial, prosecutors intended to show that AJ was embroiled in conflict with his parents over failing grades and poor behavior. They said that the murders were committed by someone who was already inside the home, claiming that neither the burglar alarm system nor any other evidence showed signs of forced entry.

The second trial was a back-and-forth of presenting new evidence and an alternative suspect, A.J.’s older brother Joshua, who defense attorneys said could be the actual killer. Joshua was said to be the “black sheep” of the family and was 19 years old at the time. He was also not Antonio Armstrong Sr.’s biological son.

AJ’s defense team alleged Houston police hastily zeroed in on him before conducting a thorough investigation of the murder scene. Evidence at that trial was presented calling into question the alarm system, and Josh’s mental state.

In the third trial, the state presented new DNA evidence that was found on a sticker placed on AJ’s shirt on the night of the murder when he was taken to the homicide office. A blood spatter analyst claimed to have found the evidence while examining the shirt in June, just one day before the third trial was set to begin.

AJ’s defense team claimed the DNA could have been a result of cross-contamination from the evidence being handled by several different parties over the years. AJ’s lawyer even showed images of a former prosecutor handling the shirt without gloves after touching the bloody pillows from the scene.

The state attempted to paint AJ to be a problem child, showing jurors a number of text messages between him and his parents, where he was caught sneaking out of his home, lying, getting in trouble at school and using drugs. The state also decided to bring the crime scene to life for the jurors, by building a makeshift staircase and bed with mannequins symbolizing Dawn and Armstrong Sr.

AJ’s defense team again threw AJ’s brother Josh in the mix, alluring to his mental health issues, in which they believe started before the death of his parents.