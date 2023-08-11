Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial: Inside Day 10

Antonio Armstrong Jr. before facing the third criminal trial against him.

HOUSTON – It’s the second week of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

So far, we’ve heard from over 21 witnesses in the case where AJ is accused of murdering his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn, in 2016.

KPRC 2 will be live daily inside the courtroom and will document new details, along with everything you should know.

Aug. 11 - 10:00 a.m.

Court resumed at 9 a.m. The state has rested, so it’s now the defense’s turn to make their case.

