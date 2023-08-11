92º
Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial: Inside Day 10

THe state has rested their case and now it’s the defense’s turn.

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Antonio Armstrong Jr. before facing the third criminal trial against him. (KPRC, Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It’s the second week of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

So far, we’ve heard from over 21 witnesses in the case where AJ is accused of murdering his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn, in 2016.

Aug. 11 - 10:00 a.m.

Court resumed at 9 a.m. The state has rested, so it’s now the defense’s turn to make their case.

