Evidence collected on night of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s parents’ murder continues to take center stage on Day 5 of trial

HOUSTON – Friday is day 5 of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third murder re-trial.

We’re picking up where we left off, speaking with former HPD crime scene unit investigator, now sergeant, Jimmy James, after Judge Kelli Johnson decided to suddenly break early on Day 4.

From Day 1 through Day 4, several things were discovered during opening statements from prosecutors, the defense team, and the first set of witnesses.

The new DNA evidence that caused a delay at the start of the trial took the spotlight, but other important details were also discussed.

We heard a lot about AJ’s brother, Josh Armstrong’s, mental health, the residence’s alarm system, and the Houston Police Department’s response and investigation.

Aug. 4 - exact time not recording. Still morning.

The 14th witness was called to the stand, Deborah Lind, formerly with the Houston Forensic Science Center’s Developed Trace Department. Lynn says trace evidence usually involves “very small things” such as gasoline or charcoal for arson.

The prosecution team pulled up the piece of carpet that included a burn stain from the evidence. Lind confirmed that was the piece of evidence she used during her analysis.

Lind said she had concerns with the way the evidence was brought in. She said in her analysis she found gasoline and rubbing alcohol on the sample carpet.

Aug. 4 - exact time not recording. Still morning.

The 13th witness was called to the stand, Rebecca Green, a manager over prints at the Houston Forensic Science Center.

Green said she examined one print found on Antonio Sr.’s ammunition box and the print did not match AJ, Josh or Antonio Sr. Do not know who the print belonged to... said it was possible the print could have come from the manufacturer or where it was sold.

Green said she and her team tried to find prints from the other pieces of evidence collected from the scene but didn’t find anything.

During cross-examination, AJ’s attorney clarifies that no prints were found on the gun that linked to AJ, his father, mother or sister to the crime. Also, clarified that no prints came back to AJ.

The prosecution team then asked, “Just because a person’s fingerprints are not on an item doesn’t mean they did not touch an item.” Green answered, “That’s correct.”

Aug. 4 - 11:08 a.m.

The 12th witness was called to the stand, Jonathan Petranek, a forensic scientist with Iowa Civil Contracting. He previously worked at Houston Forensic Science from 2017 - 2021.

Petranek said he was tasked with looking at the ammunition box found in Antonio Sr.’s room, several pieces of ammunition that were found in Antonio Sr.’s drawer and one separate piece of ammunition.

Petrank then went into detail about the process of inspecting evidence and extracting DNA or prints.

Aug. 4 - 9:10 a.m.

The defense started cross-examining Sgt. Jimmy Jones.

AJ’s attorney, Rick DeToto, started off his cross-examination by asking Jones about his duties at the crime scene on July 29, 2016. Jones stated he was partially responsible for securing evidence he found inside the Armstrong residence or pertaining to the case. He said homicide investigators were in control of the full investigation.

Here are some of the key takeaways from his testimony with AJ’s attorneys:

Said at least seven times that his investigation or collection of evidence depended on information provided to him by homicide investigators

In previous testimony, which he said he did not review prior to today, said he contained `100% of evidence from the scene. Today, he said, “It’s impossible to get 100% of evidence from any scene.” Says his testimony changed because now he’s more aware of things since taking on a leadership role as a sergeant.

Testified that he did not investigate any of the vehicles located outside the Armstrong residence.

Only swabbed three things: a lightswitch, Antonio Sr.’s drawer and another drawer located inside the residence

Did not investigate/test blood found near the garage door. Said he was informed by homicide detectives that it was from HFD transporting Antonio Sr.

Did not collect DNA from motion sensors or alarm systems

Did not collect DNA from doorknobs anywhere inside or outside the Armstrong residence

Only searched one garbage can, which was located outside of the home. Never looked into garbage cans located inside the home.

Did not look into the washing machine that was located inside the kitchen area

Did not go inside the garage and do a full search. Was not aware there was a spare room inside the garage

Said at least 15 times that he, “had to verify police report,” from the night of July 29, 2016.

When asked if he chose not to bring his police report today, the officer answered, “yes.”

At least 20 times said it “depended on the case,” when asked questions specifically to this case. Judge Johnson eventually told him to speak directly about this case.

Judge Johnson recessed for 20 minutes - allowed the Sgt. to review his police report from July 29, 2016 so he could answer questions to the best of his ability.

DeToto showed possibly chipped-off blood flakes located in the box where the pillows that were placed over the Armstrong parent’s head were placed

Talked about interaction with Josh Armstrong on July 29. Said Josh was angry and irritated, which he refused to say before reviewing his report

Admitted that another officer had to calm Josh Armstrong down

Testified that Josh refused to answer questions relating to his parents or detail his whereabouts the morning of July 29, 2016.

Bagged Josh’s Armstrong hands for GSR.

Aug. 4 - 8:40 a.m.

Houston Police Department Sgt. Jimmy Jones takes the stand for the second day in a row (a recap of his testimony from Day 4 can be found below.)

The prosecution team immediately picked up where they left off, showing images of the evidence collected at the Armstrong residence on July 29, 2016. Prosecutors continued to show the evidence to the jury in picture form and some in person. Here are some of the main pieces of evidence presented on Day 5:

Match stick found on third floor of the residence in AJ’s room

The trajectory from a bullet found underneath the carpet in AJ’s room where a hole was found, which matched the hole above the ceiling in his parent’s room

Bullet hole found in comforter located in AJ’s closet

Maroon pillow found with what police believe to be a bullet hole in the center of it

Rubbing alcohol bottle found on AJ’s couch in-between pillows. Sgt. Jones said he took a picture of the bottle because it “seemed to be out of place.”

Pillow found in a trash can located on the back patio of the residence. The pillow contained, what officers said to be a burn mark.

Two iPads found on the side of AJ’s bed

No water or staining found in any of the sinks or bathtubs located inside the entire residence

Officer Jones did not search any other trash can located inside the Armstrong residence, did not thoroughly search the attic or garage, and did not look inside any of the closets (besides AJ’s) located inside Armstrong’s residence, according to his testimony.

Aug. 4 - 8:35 a.m.

The jury enters the courtroom.

Aug. 4 - 8:30 a.m.

Judge Johnson enters the courtroom and the court is called into order.

Aug. 3 - 4:00 p.m.

Judge Kelli Johnson breaks early. Court will begin Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 3 - 3:11 p.m.

The eleventh witness is called to the stand, Houston Police Department Sgt. Jimmy Jones. Jones, who has been with HPD for 12 years. He was assigned to the crime scene unit on the night of July 29, 2016.

Jones said he arrived at the Armstrong residence two hours after patrol officers arrived. He said his role as a crime scene officer was to collect and photograph all evidence from the scene.

During this time, prosecutors showed the jury a plethora of images Jones took of the crime scene. Some of the main pieces of evidence were also brought out in court, including the gun that was found on the kitchen counter, along with the handwritten note that read: “I’ve been watching you for a very long time.” The burned piece of carpet, the gun box located in Antonio Sr.’s drawer with bullets, and the pillows that were allegedly placed over Antonio Sr.’s and Dawn’s heads before the shootings.

When taking the pillows out of the box, the defense team asked to look into the box and keep the box for cross-examination. (IDuring opening statements, AJ’s lawyer claimed that the new DNA found possibly came from cross-contamination during one of the previous trials when a former prosecutor was handling the pillows, which Rick DeToto says has dried up blood on it that releases “flakes,” were held over AJ’s shirt.

