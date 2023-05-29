Meet the defense attorney’s in the Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial

Judge files order to change venue for third AJ Armstrong trial Play

HOUSTON – It’s the third time Rick Detoto, Jennifer Carpenter, and Chris Collings will represent Antonio Armstrong Jr. Harris County District Attorney’s accuse the young man of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr. in 2016.

The first two trials against Armstrong Jr. resulted in hung juries.

Who is Rick DeToto?

Rick DeToto is a criminal defense, DWI, and personal injury attorney in Greater Houston.

Detoto worked on both sides of the courtroom during the last 20 years. Before opening The Detoto Law Firm, he worked for the Law Office of Gary Trichter and was an Assistant District Attorney for Harris County, where he oversaw criminal cases involving juveniles and adults.

One of his most notable cases involves Ashley Paige Benton, a 16-year-old girl involved in the stabbing death of Gabriel Granillo. Benton’s criminal trial ended in a hung jury, but she plead guilty to aggravated assault.

Detoto graduated from the University of Alabama and St. Thomas University Benjamin L Crump College of Law.

Who is Jennifer Carpenter?

Jennifer Carpenter is a former Galveston County prosecutor who opened her law firm defending those she calls ‘misunderstood’ more than 17 years ago.

While working for the county, Carpenter focused on juvenile and felony cases. Now she works throughout Harris County as a criminal defense lawyer ranging from domestic violence to capital murder.

Who is Chris Collings?

Chris Collings is a Marine veteran turned attorney who began practicing law in 2003. His focus is on criminal defense and business litigation.

Collings has a connection to the Armstrong family, and personally got involved in the case.

Collings is a graduate of South Texas College of Law Houston and the University of Texas.

