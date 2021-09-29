Special prosecutor assigned to case of teen driver accused of hitting 6 cyclists in Waller County

6 cyclists recovering after being hit by truck in Waller County

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned that a special prosecutor has been named to a case involving a teen driver accused of hitting six cyclists in Waller County.

Warren Diepraam will be handling the case. He is the former first assistant for Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis and is an expert in prosecuting vehicular homicides. Diepraam also handled the high-profile Sandra Bland case.

KPRC 2 reported Sunday that half a dozen cyclists training for the Ironman Marathon were struck by a 16-year-old driving a pick-up truck.

It happened Saturday morning after 10:30 on Business 290 in Waller County.

They were taken to the hospital with shoulder, back and neck injuries.

Police in Waller say no arrest has been made and the case is still under investigation.