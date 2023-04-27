Man on date in EaDo accused of killing fake parking attendant over $40

HOUSTON – A 29-year-old man is accused of murdering a man who allegedly posed as a parking attendant in EaDo on April 11 while he was on a date with a woman.

Erick Aguirre was charged with murder after court documents reveal he ran after the fake parking attendant and killed him after realizing he had been scammed.

The couple parked separately in a lot at Lamar Street and Saint Emanuel Street. They were approached by a man, 46-year-old Elliot Nix, who claimed to be a parking attendant and asked for a total of $40 for both cars.

Aguirre then walked to a nearby corner store and returned with the cash before the couple went to Rodeo Goat, a restaurant across the street.

“There was a waiter who knew that the guy was scamming people for parking and he advised them, ‘Hey, that guy is scamming you for parking’,” attorney for Aguirre’s date Rick DeToto said.

Employees of EaDo Glass and Smoke then watched Aguirre sprint to his car, grab a pistol, and chase after Nix. He then allegedly shot and killed Nix and left his body on the side of Chartres Street.

“The penal code in Texas and in 49 other states and in most civilized countries doesn’t give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off,” KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said. “This could have been theft by false pretense. But regardless of whether or not it was, the penal code, not to mention common sense, says that you can’t use deadly force.”

Aguirre returned the gun to his car, as observed by smoke shop employees, then to his date at the burger restaurant.

“She knows that he was upset and he went after the person that allegedly scammed them, but they went to have dinner and at some point the defendant said he was comfortable with the restaurant and they left,” DeToto said.

She didn’t realize what happened until the next day, when Houston Police released surveillance images of the couple and said they were wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting.

According to court papers, the date continued hours into the evening and within 24 hours, two Crime Stoppers tips identified the couple.

She voluntarily interviewed with police on April 13.

“She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew,” DeToto said.

Authorities issued a warrant for Aguirre’s arrest on April 15. He was arrested in the Corpus Christi area and brought back to Harris County, where records show he was booked into the jail on Tuesday.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning. Prosecutors have filed paperwork to hold him without bond because he’s been convicted of a violent felony in the past.