Close-knit family, stress, careers: Here’s why 5 jurors were dismissed during final selection in AJ Armstrong trial

HOUSTON – Before choosing the 12 jurors and four alternates who will ultimately decide the fate of AJ Armstrong, the man who faces his third trial in the murders of his mother and father in 2016, five jurors were dismissed before noon.

Two of the excused were men and three were women.

The first juror to be dismissed, juror number 15, emailed the deputy over the weekend with concerns about proceeding in the case. When questioned by Judge Kelli Johnson, she said being a part of the jury pool was adding stress to her life and affecting her health. She said the trial could take a toll on her health and prevent her from fulfilling her duty as a juror.

She also added that she did not believe she could be a part of the sentencing phase due to her strongly disagreeing with sentencing someone to life in prison, which in this case, if AJ is found guilty of capital murder, he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 40 years. The juror said she did not agree with that law.

She was dismissed before 10 a.m.

Two other jurors were dismissed when the judge brought the entire jury pool inside the courtroom and asked them several questions. Judge Johnson’s first question pertained to speaking with outside affiliates about the case, two of the remaining 47, raised their hands.

Juror number 68, a local journalist, said because of the nature of her job, she didn’t think she could perform the duties of a juror. She explained that several of her coworkers constantly discuss the ongoing developments of the trial, which would make it difficult for her to participate in the trial.

She was also dismissed before 10 a.m.

The third juror, number 92, who said he had a very close relationship with his wife and family, told the judge his wife recently discovered he was a part of AJ’s jury pool. The juror said he told his wife he was on the jury of a high-profile case but did not specify which case. He said while watching TV, a news clip of AJ’s trial appeared on the screen and his wife figured it out.

He added that although he did not discuss the details of the case with his wife, his wife did share her opinions about the trial and said she had seen a documentary or show regarding the case.

He told the judge that he believed his close relationship with his wife and two teenage children would make it difficult for him not to discuss the trial with his family. He was then dismissed.

The remaining two jurors, 110 and 134, were dismissed because both the prosecutors and AJ’s attorneys wanted a juror dismissed.

There were 43 jurors remaining before noon. By the end of the day, a total of 12 jurors and four alternates were chosen.

