KPRC 2 Investigates launches ‘The Bench’ ahead of 3rd murder trial for AJ Armstrong

Latest KPRC multi-platform innovation starts Monday, May 1

Andrea Slaydon, Special Projects Producer

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Ana Lastra, KPRC 2 Investigates Executive Producer

Joel Eisenbaum, Investigative Reporter

Rilwan Balogun

KPRC 2 presents "The Bench" which will offer in-depth coverage of high-profile Houston court cases. (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

Houston – The third trial in the high-profile murder case of a former NFL player and his wife starts on Monday.

AJ Armstrong is accused of killing his father and mother in 2016. Despite maintaining his innocence through two murder trials and jurors deadlocking, prosecutors are taking Armstrong back to court.

Now KPRC 2 Investigates is taking an innovative, in-depth approach to covering Armstrong’s third trial to help the community understand what is happening, the intricacies of the investigation, and why this is a critical legal case.

KPRC 2 presents ‘The Bench’

Hosted by Investigative Reporter Joel Eisenbaum, KPRC 2 is decoding the legalese, breaking down the arguments, and taking you inside the case. You’ll hear from our panel of experts and reporters, including Rilwan Balogun.

When and how you can watch ‘The Bench’

  • “The Bench” starts Monday, the same day as jury selection for the trial begins Monday, May 1st
  • Our special coverage will begin at 8:00 am Monday on KPRC2+
  • Download the KPRC2+ App now to be ready to watch on the go
  • Plus, do you have any questions about the case or trials in general? We want to hear from you! Send us your questions/comments using the form below:

