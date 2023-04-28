KPRC 2 Investigates launches ‘The Bench’ ahead of 3rd murder trial for AJ Armstrong

KPRC 2 presents "The Bench" which will offer in-depth coverage of high-profile Houston court cases.

Houston – The third trial in the high-profile murder case of a former NFL player and his wife starts on Monday.

AJ Armstrong is accused of killing his father and mother in 2016. Despite maintaining his innocence through two murder trials and jurors deadlocking, prosecutors are taking Armstrong back to court.

Now KPRC 2 Investigates is taking an innovative, in-depth approach to covering Armstrong’s third trial to help the community understand what is happening, the intricacies of the investigation, and why this is a critical legal case.

KPRC 2 presents ‘The Bench’

Hosted by Investigative Reporter Joel Eisenbaum, KPRC 2 is decoding the legalese, breaking down the arguments, and taking you inside the case. You’ll hear from our panel of experts and reporters, including Rilwan Balogun.

When and how you can watch ‘The Bench’