Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial: Live updates and coverage of Day 1

HOUSTON – Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr. is headed to trial for the third time, accused of murdering his mother, Dawn, and father, Antonio Armstrong Sr., nearly seven years ago.

With both of his previous trials ending in hung juries, Armstrong Jr. continues to maintain his innocence.

What will come out in the third trial? Will new facts be presented? KPRC 2 is live inside the courtroom and will document new details along with everything you should know:

June 5 - 9:50 a.m.

Since Judge Kelli Johnson is trying to limit the potential exposure of media coverage surrounding Armstrong Jr.’s trial, no cameras are allowed inside the courtroom. KPRC 2 has hired a sketch artist to help bring what’s happening inside the courtroom to life for viewers. Below is the first look inside the courtroom where Armstrong Jr. is facing his third murder retrial.

Antonio AJ Armstrong trial. (KPRC 2)

Antonio AJ Armstrong trial. (KPRC 2)

June 5 - 8 a.m.

On Monday morning, Armstrong Jr., along with his family and attorneys, entered the hallways of the Harris County Criminal Justice Center and swiftly made their way into the 178th District Courtroom.

Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr. is headed to trial for the third time, accused of murdering his mother, Dawn, and father Antonio Armstrong Sr. nearly seven years ago.

CHECK BACK THROUGHOUT THE DAY FOR PERIODIC UPDATES.

RELATED:

The Trial of AJ Armstrong Timeline

Last-minute evidence and motions allowed in Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s 3rd murder trial

Meet the defense attorneys in the Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial

Prosecutor claims a juror in Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s trial is being ‘purposely invasive’ and ‘deceptive’

After hearing from more than 200 potential jurors, 48 set to return for final selection in AJ Armstrong trial

AJ Armstrong trial: What we know about teen accused of killing parents

Who is Judge Kelli Johnson?

KPRC 2 Investigates launches ‘The Bench’ ahead of 3rd murder trial for AJ Armstrong

Close-knit family, stress, careers: Here’s why 5 jurors were dismissed during final selection in AJ Armstrong trial