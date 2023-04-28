The Trial of AJ Armstrong Timeline

Houston – Antonio and Dawn Armstrong were shot and killed nearly seven years ago.
Now their son, AJ Armstrong, is about to go to trial for the third time after previous trials ended with hung juries.
But what happened between July 2016 to now?
Click through the timeline below to review key dates in the murder investigation and trials.
KPRC 2 Investigates launches innovative new series, ‘The Bench,’ breaking down the trial of AJ Armstrong.
When and how you can watch ‘The Bench’
- “The Bench” starts Monday, the same day as jury selection for the trial begins Monday, May 1st
- Our special coverage will begin at 8:00 am Monday on KPRC2+
