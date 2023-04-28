Who is Judge Kelli Johnson?

HOUSTON – As the KPRC 2 team prepares for the re-trial of AJ Armstrong in ‘The Bench’ we are looking into all aspects of the trial. The judge overseeing the case is Judge Kelli Johnson, who serves on the 178th Criminal District Court. “As the first openly gay female judge,” Judge Johnson was elected twice in Harris County, once in 2016 and again in 2020.

Judge Kelli Johnson during AJ Armstrong trial. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Who is the judge for the AJ Armstrong trial?

Judge Johnson was elected by her peers as the Administrative Judge over the Criminal Board. Overseeing that board means she helps manage court caseloads, implementation of new rules, and other administrative tasks.

Before the honor took the bench, Judge Johnson spent 17 years as the Assistant District Attorney for Harris County. At one point and time, she worked as the Felony Chief for the DA’s office in the court she now presides.

She helps young women on her docket overcome addictions, volunteering as a judge with the Success Through Addiction Recovery or STAR program.

Judge Johnson has degrees from Texas Christian University and South Texas College of Law.

This will be the third time Judge Johnson will be a part of the case tried in front of a Harris County jury. The first two attempts by the prosecution were declared a mistrial in 2019 and 2022 because the jury couldn’t come up with a verdict.

