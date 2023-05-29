Meet the prosecutors in the Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial

Houston – Antonio Armstrong Jr. is heading into his third trial dealing with accusations that he murdered his mother and father one early summer morning in 2016.

The 16-year-old charged with the capital murder of Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., both were shot to death on July 29th.

The first two trials ended with hung juries. Seven years later, Harris County Prosecutors John Jordan, Ryan Trask, and Sarah Seely seek a guilty plea from a jury of 12 Harris County peers.

Who is John Jordan?

John Jordan is the Juvenile Division Chief and Assistant District Attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

During his 24-year career, Jordan’s primary focus is on criminal cases.

Recently, Jordan and his team were praised by District Attorney Kim Ogg for designing and implementing six juvenile diversion programs. Those programs are helping the office have a caseload completion rate between 71 - 91 percent. During 2022 the office states more than 3,000 juveniles were diverted into these programs.

“These children are now sitting in classrooms instead of jail cells,” DA Ogg explains. “I’m enormously proud of them and of the prosecutors and juvenile probation officials that made that possible.”

Jordan is a graduate of South Texas College of Law, and he has a dog named NOLA, whose name was dropped several times during the Antonio Armstrong Jr. trials.

Who is Ryan Trask?

Ryan Trask is an attorney who’s worked on both sides of the courtroom.

With nearly a decade of experience in criminal law, his most notable work is within the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Task also did a short stint at Tyler Flood & Associates.

Trask is a graduate of Texas Tech University.

Who is Sarah Seely?

Sarah Seely is the Division Chief of the Homicide Division for the Harris County Attorney’s Office. Seely is a 2008 graduate of South Texas College of Law.