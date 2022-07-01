Spring man sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally shooting 53-year-old neighbor in her front yard in 2017, DA says

SPRING, Texas – A 48-year-old Spring man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of murder for shooting his 53-year-old neighbor in broad daylight as she stood with her dog in her front yard, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Hector Arturo Campos was convicted of murder for gunning down Ana Weed in her front yard on Jan. 24, 2017, in the 3400 block of Mourning Dove in Spring.

“Hector Campos is a violent and vengeful man who killed his neighbor simply because they did not get along,” Ogg said. “Ana Weed, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, is dead and her family is devastated because an angry man with a gun could not control himself.”

Weed’s family members testified they had a feud with Campos that began when Campos’ then-wife took the couple’s infant daughter on a trip to Mexico in June 2016, according to a release. Campos had arranged the trip, then changed his mind and tried to cancel it. Because of that, Weed drove Campos’ then-wife and the baby to the airport, which apparently angered Campos, who eventually filed for divorce.

Months later, Campos was cleaning a truck in his driveway when he confronted Weed in her front yard about where his estranged ex-wife and daughter were, prosecutors said. The two began arguing. Weed’s small dog got away and started barking at Campos, who tried to kick the dog. Weed, who had been wrapping a gift for her grandson and had a roll of clear packing tape in her hand, tried to retrieve the dog. At that point, Campos produced a handgun and shot her one time.

Campos later told police that Weed pushed him and then made a motion as though she was going to wrap a length of tape around his neck to choke him, so he shot her.

Jurors rejected Campos’ claim of self-defense and sudden passion, convicting him of murder and sentencing him to 45 years in prison.

“You took away the life of an incredible and valuable person,” Weed’s sister, Carmen Guillen, said during her victim impact statement. “We will cherish her memory and she will never be forgotten. She lives on through her son and grandchildren.”

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Condon, who prosecuted the case with Ryan Trask, said the jury came back with the right verdict and a just sentence.

“He showed no mercy to Ana Weed,” Condon said. “For this family, every possible joyful occasion will be marred by sorrow, so we’re thankful for the jury’s hard work in bringing them justice.”